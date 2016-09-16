Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 7
Last Issue

September 16, 2016 Screen » Film

Video

TIFF 2016: Woody Harrelson in One More Biopic of LBJ—This Time a Good One 

By
click to enlarge Woody Harrelson is LBJ. - CASTLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT
  • Castle Rock Entertainment
  • Woody Harrelson is LBJ.
Beneath a mound of makeup and fake proboscis, Woody Harrelson performs the hell out of Lyndon Baines Johnson in LBJ, yet another dramatization of the 36th president of the United States.

The subject of President Johnson has been well trod. There have been four magnificent books written on LBJ by Pulitzer Prize-winner Robert Caro; the Tony Award-winning 2012 Broadway play All the Way by Robert Schennkan; and the 2016 HBO adaptation of the play, which will most certainly win its star, Bryan Cranston, another Emmy Award this Sunday.

Now comes director Rob Reiner's LBJ, which has yet to set a release date in North America but made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"You got your show horses and you got your workhorses," LBJ says to an aide early in the film, referring to then-President John F. Kennedy's popularity versus his vice president's respectability. "And when the field needs plowin', you need the right one leavin' the barn."

LBJ chronicles Johnson's reluctance to accept the vice presidency from JFK, followed by his taking of the reins in the shadow of the latter's assassination. Harrelson plays the irascible yet sly Texan as a tough SOB who still obsessed over not being liked.

"I could walk on the Potomac River and the next day's headlines would say, 'Johnson can't swim,'" he complains.

Expectations were low for the film. Reiner has had his share of hits (When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men), but he's had more misses of late (Being Charlie, Rumor Has it, The Story of Us). Considering Reiner also directed the widely-popular 1995 film The American President, this is territory he's comfortable with—and it shows. 

Harrelson, whose dramatic turns increase with every project (one recent highlight being HBO's True Detective), mines his own Texas roots to uncover subtleties in LBJ than many other actors haven't been able to deliver. For that reason alone, LBJ is worth seeing and goes a long way to making it Reiner's best film since The American President.



Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Film »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Film

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    The Birds: Spooky Movie Weekend @ Old Idaho State Penitentiary

    • Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m. $6
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Teton Gravity Research: Tight Loose @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Fri., Sept. 23, 6 & 8:45 p.m. $7-$15

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Comic Cinema Remix: The Wicker Man @ Visual Arts Collective

    • Tue., Sept. 20, 7 p.m. $5
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation