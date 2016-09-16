TIFF 2016: Woody Harrelson in One More Biopic of LBJ—This Time a Good One 

click to enlarge Castle Rock Entertainment

Woody Harrelson is LBJ.

Beneath a mound of makeup and fake proboscis, Woody Harrelson performs the hell out of Lyndon Baines Johnson in, yet another dramatization of the 36th president of the United States.The subject of President Johnson has been well trod. There have been four magnificent books written on LBJ by Pulitzer Prize-winner Robert Caro; the Tony Award-winning 2012 Broadway playby Robert Schennkan; and the 2016 HBO adaptation of the play, which will most certainly win its star, Bryan Cranston, another Emmy Award this Sunday.Now comes director Rob Reiner'swhich has yet to set a release date in North America but made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival."You got your show horses and you got your workhorses," LBJ says to an aide early in the film, referring to then-President John F. Kennedy's popularity versus his vice president's respectability. "And when the field needs plowin', you need the right one leavin' the barn."chronicles Johnson's reluctance to accept the vice presidency from JFK, followed by his taking of the reins in the shadow of the latter's assassination. Harrelson plays the irascible yet sly Texan as a tough SOB who still obsessed over not being liked."I could walk on the Potomac River and the next day's headlines would say, 'Johnson can't swim,'" he complains.Expectations were low for the film. Reiner has had his share of hits (), but he's had more misses of late (). Considering Reiner also directed the widely-popular 1995 film, this is territory he's comfortable with—and it shows.Harrelson, whose dramatic turns increase with every project (one recent highlight being HBO's), mines his own Texas roots to uncover subtleties in LBJ than many other actors haven't been able to deliver. For that reason alone,is worth seeing and goes a long way to making it Reiner's best film since