May 24, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, May 25, Taco Bell Arena 

Hill and McGraw will be joined by Joseph, a trio of Northwest sisters that headlines the Concert for Kids May 24 at The Knitting Factory.

Here are a few interesting numbers associated with country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw: They've been married for 20 years, have three teenage daughters, sold a combined 80 million-plus albums worldwide and, 10 years ago, broke records with Soul2Soul II— the highest-grossing, multi-year country music tour in history. Here are a few more numbers: Soul2Soul: The World Tour (Hill and McGraw's third joint endeavor since 2000) is traveling to 65 cities, including Boise.

The tour kicked off in April with a performance in New Orleans and heads to Portland, Ore., after the Thursday, May 25, stop in the City of Trees. While in Boise at Taco Bell Arena, Hill and McGraw will be joined by Joseph, a trio of Northwest sisters that headlines the Concert for Kids May 24 at The Knitting Factory.

Hill and McGraw are two of the most successful country artists of all time, but they also might be one of the most successful married couples—count yourself among the number who will experience their irresistible chemistry and take part in what will (probably) be another history-making tour.

