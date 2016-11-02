Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
Last Issue

November 02, 2016 Food » Beerguzzler

’Tis the Season 

By
beerguzzler2520_hawes.jpg

Kelsey Hawes

Now that Halloween is behind us, I don't feel so guilty about popping the top on some of the first-to-arrive holiday brews. Seems they come in earlier and earlier but, with Christmas merchandise already hitting store shelves, what can you expect? While we haven't gotten our first real frost, the cooler temperatures make the winter brews a bit more welcome.

Deschutes Jubelale, $1.60-$1.90

This coffee colored brew throws a decent head, but it collapses quickly leaving a light lacing. Opens with brown sugar coated raisin and fig aromas. Definitely a malt driven style, but there's just enough hops on the finish to keep things in balance. You get flavors of vanilla, caramel, mocha and cafe au lait. A nice, warming brew with a bit of spice.

Full Sail Wassail, $1.50-$1.80

An ebony colored pour with a ruby tinge, the thin, tan head does not linger. The aromas are malt driven with a graham cracker and caramel edge. Lightly carbonated, as you'd expect from the head, the flavors are smooth, lightly sweet, with just a touch of bitter hops. You get toffee, toasted malt, spice and a touch of hazelnut.

Sierra Nevada 2016 Celebration Ale, $1.60-$1.90

A three-finger froth tops this copper colored brew, collapsing slowly and leaving a thick lacing. Celebration has always been a hop-forward, holiday brew and this year's is no exception. Slightly muted aromas of citrus laced hops come through. In the mouth it is beautifully balanced with creamy malt punctuated by just the right hit of bitter hops, and sweet citrus on the finish. Outstanding.

—David Kirkpatrick


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More by David Kirkpatrick

More Beerguzzler »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Beerguzzler

  • Hop Harvest Fresh

    Hop Harvest Fresh

    October is the traditional time for end-of-the-season harvesting and hops are no exception.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • Belgian Blitz

    Belgian Blitz

    If you can’t find a Belgian beer you like, then you don’t like beer.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Sep 21, 2016
  • Beerguzzler: An Oktoberfest Tribute

    Beerguzzler: An Oktoberfest Tribute

    While several German examples are available, I focused on three American tributes.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Sep 7, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation