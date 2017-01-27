Tom Bennett, Jan. 27, Sockeye Brewery 

Tom Bennett's sound is greater than the sum of its parts—literally. The rural North Georgia boy, born and raised, belts out his brand of rootsy folk-blues as a one-man band comprising guitar, harmonic and foot pedal-driven percussion.
As with any good folk artist, Bennett has some stories to tell. At 19, he pulled up stakes in the South and ended up in Utah. According to his web bio, Bennett "fell in with Mormon Polygamists, studied Tibetan Buddhism and eventually became a cocaine dealer in Salt Lake City." As might be expected, that last vocation didn't end well. Busted at 26, Bennett went through rehab and resolved to clean up his act. That act turned musical when, at 32, he picked up the guitar.
That was in 2013. Since then he's made up for lost time with national tours and founding his own label, Salt Lake-based Sweet Salt Records. Today he's a committed road dog, performing across the country with just his voice, stories and instruments.
Catch Bennett when he swings through Boise with his one-man show at Sockeye Grill and Brewery on Cole.