Too Much Snow: Emergency Grocery Deliveries in Weiser and Boise Schools' Latest Snow Day Strategy 

Grocery delivery isn't new to major metropolitan areas, including Boise, which joined the long list of American cities in 2016 to see some major grocers deliver food to customers' doorsteps. But food delivery in the snowbound Washington County town of Weiser isn't a luxury—it's a necessity.
This winter has been particularly wicked to Weiser, where crews say they've removed up to 80 tons of snow from the roof of the local high school. Making matters worse, heavy snow collapsed the roof of Ridley's, the town's primary grocery store. Simple commodities like milk, bread and eggs became increasingly rare as residents had to drive to Payette or Ontario, Ore. for food.
Now the Ridley's store in Middleton has stepped up to offer free grocery deliveries to Weiser residents. A spokesman for the grocer said the free deliveries will continue until the company can get a Weiser location up and running again. Customers can place an order by calling 208-585-3034 or by clicking here.
Closer to home, Boise school officials have decided on a plan in case continued snow and ice forces more closures in the district. Notices were sent to parents this week indicating that if there was another snow day in the near future, the district would need to hold school on Friday, Feb. 17, which is currently scheduled as a day off ahead of Presidents Day weekend. In the event of even more snow days, the district said it may need to eliminate early release days, tack on days to the end of the school year or add Monday, Feb. 20 (the officially observed Presidents Day) as a school day.