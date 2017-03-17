Top o' the Mornin': Looking for Some Something to Do for St. Patrick's Day? 

Begorra, there's a lot going on in and around Boise for St. Patrick's Day, which this year falls on a Friday. Which is today. While holiday-themed bar specials will assuredly abound, here are a few suggestions to get your St. Patty's Day shamrockin'.
St. Patrick's Day at Liquid—
With DJs, bands, belly dancers and burlesque show. It all starts at Liquide at 8 p.m. Cover is $5.
St. Fatty's Day at Fatty's Bar—
Be Irish for a day on St. Fatty’s Day at Fatty's Bar. Vijay from Wild 101 Idaho's Party Station will be on hand, along with DJ Zuz and DJ Slieb. Starting at 8 p.m., there will be drink specials and tons of giveaways like spa days, bar tabs and an eight-day trip to Ireland for two.
St. Patrick's Day Party at Telaya Wine Co.—
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with extended hours at Telaya from noon-8 p.m., plus grab a slice from Il Segreto Pizza (available from 4 p.m. on). And don't worry, they won't be serving any green wine. No cover.
St. Patrick's Day Music Bash at Hannah's—
Go Green to win the green. From 3 p.m.-2 a.m., the greenest person will win a $100 Humpin' Hannah’s bar tab. Plus Irish games Spot the Pot O' Gold, Rollin’ Over in the Clover and Divin’ into Me Lucky Charms, with prizes. Kiss the Blarney Stone to get $1 Shamrock Shots, $2 Green Pounders, and Guinness and Jameson specials. With music by Giant Leprechauns 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Boise Highlander Bagpipers 9 p.m. and The Rocci Johnson Band 9:30 p.m.-close.
St. Patty's Day at The Playhouse—
With Guess When, the local five-member Celtic folk-rock band. Plus prizes, singalongs and kissing the Blarney Stone. Get playful starting at 9 p.m. Cover is $12.
St. Patrick's Day Party at Cowgirls—
The top Leprechaun costume wins $150 bar tab. Plus drink specials: $2 Green Beer, $5 Irish Car Bombs. Cover is $5, ladies and military get in free. The party starts at 7 p.m.
in Kuna.
St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Mad Swede—
Enjoy entertainment by Irish Dance Idaho, Idyltime and City of Trees Pipes and Drums. Foxy Franks will be serving up some tasty hot dogs, polish sausage, chorizos and more. Swing by the Swede from 4 p.m.-midnight.
No cover.
St. Pat's Party in Star—
Celebrate St. Pat's Day from 7-11 p.m. at the grand opening of Helina Marie's new live music venue with wine, beer, dancing, costume contest and more. Appetizers available for purchase. With music by Soul Dust. For ages 21 and older. Cover is $10.
St. Patty's Day at Angell's—
Get green with the Boise Highlander Bagpipers at this 30-year tradition at Angell's. Chef Bacquet has created a great Irish menu for the evening. The part runs Friday, March 17, 4-10 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, 4-10 p.m.
Sunnyslope Wine Trail Luck O' the Leprechaun Poker Run—
You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy the green rolling hills in the Sunnyslope area of Idaho. Head for those hills Saturday, March 18 from noon-6 p.m. for a grand tour of wineries and restaurants while trying your hand at a running game of poker. Each player will draw a playing card at five of the participating locations to build their poker hand. The highest hand following standard poker rules will win a gift basket. No purchase necessary to participate or draw a card. The prize will be awarded on March 20. Participants must be over 21. Tasting fees may apply.