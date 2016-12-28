Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 28
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 21
Last Issue

December 28, 2016 Food & Drink » Winesipper

Top Three 

By
giftguzzler.jpg

Kelsey Hawes

click to enlarge KELSEY HAWES
  • Kelsey Hawes

As we approach the start of a new year, it's time to reflect on things past. My top three picks this time around include an outstanding wine, a benchmark beer and a great new gadget.

Orval Trappist Ale, $5.50-$7

I revisited this brew for a Thanksgiving beer article. It had been a few years since I last tried it, and, on first taste, I wondered why. Since its introduction in 1931, this has been something of a benchmark. Plum, apple, caramel, banana bread and the requisite touch of Belgian funk greet the nose. The palate is filled with spicy fruit, just the right hit of tangy, food-friendly citrus and a bit of pepper. It is now a staple in my fridge.

2014 Domaine Drouhin Chardonnay, Arthur, $32

Joseph Drouhin, one of the most respected houses in Burgundy, brings a French sensibility to its Oregon venture. When I first tasted this Chardonnay, I was floored. You pick up soft notes of oak backing the floral peach aromas with a touch of mineral. The flavors are a round and ripe mix of stone fruit, mango and papaya. The succulent finish is balanced by a nice kiss of acidity. Good now, but would reward a couple of years in the cellar.

Metrokane Rabbit Wine and Champagne Sealer, $7

Sometimes the simplest innovations are the best. Unlike other closures that only work on sparkling wines by hooking over the neck, this device fits any bottle. Just insert it at the top and turn. The tighter you twist the tighter it seals. Works great for beer, as well; you'll want more than one.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Winesipper »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by David Kirkpatrick

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Bogus Basin Open

Latest in Winesipper

  • Champagne!

    Champagne!

    Exclusivity comes at a price
    • Dec 14, 2016
  • Odd Ball Whites

    Odd Ball Whites

    Sometimes it's a good thing to step outside your comfort zone
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Nov 30, 2016
  • Gravitating to Grenache

    Gravitating to Grenache

    For Turkey Day, you'll want to avoid wines with heavier tannins. Grab a Grenache instead.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Nov 9, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation