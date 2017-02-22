TrackR is the easy-to-remember name for a gizmo that helps us find those easy-to-forget essentials: keys, phone, wallet.

As with many of the greatest innovations in history, necessity was the mother of invention.

In 2009, TrackR's developers were locked out of their car when they couldn't find their keys. With time to kill, they envisioned a device to help them keep track not only of their keys, but anything else they owned.

Enter: TrackR, compatible with iPhones and Androids, which sends a signal to a shiny, circular fob attached to your keys or tucked into your wallet.

You can customize a TrackR with an engraved phone number or even a high-res image. Better yet, the accompanying app pinpoints the exact location of your TrackR. The app can also keep an eye on multiple TrackRs, which begs the question: Can we attach them to our kids?