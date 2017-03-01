Trailhead North Grand Opening 

For hikers, a trailhead marks a starting point. For many local entrepreneurs, the journey also begins at a Trailhead—in this case, a start-up hub on Eighth Street where they can "find resources and explore new technologies" and have "access to the tools and connections they need to build something with impact." The open floor plan is conducive to collaboration but for something a little more private, now there's Trailhead North. Across Myrtle from what Trailhead Community Manager Matthew Gilkerson affectionately called "base camp," Trailhead North has dedicated spaces available.

"North is more like office space ... with dedicated desks and 24/7 access," Gilkerson said.

Spaces at TN are available on a month-to-month basis, and a membership includes use of all of Trailhead's amenities—plus a complimentary coffee and snack bar.

Join Trailhead, Wells Fargo and Boise Mayor Dave Bieter for a tour, a drink and to celebrate the grand opening of Trailhead North. It just might be the first step on a new path.