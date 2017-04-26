One of the surest signs of spring is the annual Treasure Valley Kite Festival, which traditionally turns Kleiner Park in Meridian into a scene from Mary Poppins.

At 9 a.m., organizers start handing out free kites to fill the skies until supplies last. Once upon a time, Boise held an annual kite-flying festival, but it was gone with the wind by the late 1990s.

The new iteration revives the "family friendly tradition that we restarted three years ago," according to co-founder Becky Breshears.

There will be plenty of kite-flying prizes and goodie bags for all of the kids. Co-sponsors include Toytown Meridian, Cumulus Radio and the Bang on the Wall Burger food truck.