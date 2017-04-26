Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
Last Issue

April 26, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Treasure Valley Kite Festival 

By
Up, up and away!

123RF

Up, up and away!

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Treasure Valley Kite Festival @ Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park

    • Sat., April 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

One of the surest signs of spring is the annual Treasure Valley Kite Festival, which traditionally turns Kleiner Park in Meridian into a scene from Mary Poppins.

At 9 a.m., organizers start handing out free kites to fill the skies until supplies last. Once upon a time, Boise held an annual kite-flying festival, but it was gone with the wind by the late 1990s.

The new iteration revives the "family friendly tradition that we restarted three years ago," according to co-founder Becky Breshears.

There will be plenty of kite-flying prizes and goodie bags for all of the kids. Co-sponsors include Toytown Meridian, Cumulus Radio and the Bang on the Wall Burger food truck.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation