Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 17
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
Last Issue

May 17, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention 

Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21, CenturyLink Arena

By
Think ink.

Chris Beaudoin

Think ink.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention @ CenturyLink Arena

    • Fri., May 19, 2-11 p.m., Sat., May 20, 12-10 p.m. and Sun., May 21, 12-8 p.m. $15-$20 daily, $40 weekend
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

The inaugural Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention is a three-day blowout showcasing more than 100 master tattoo artists from Boise to Brooklyn, plus an artist from Goi Chiba, Japan, who practices tebori (tattooing by hand).

There will be piercers, a slate of activities and more than 75 vendor booths so varied, they highlight the shift in perception of tattooing from being the domain of criminals and dissidents to an artform that, unlike any other, is an expression of both artist and (human) canvas. Also on the schedule are skate demos from Prestige Skateshop and Element, mural painting by Sector 17, tattoo contests, a kids' coloring contest, motorcycle displays, film screenings, and a bevy of food and drink choices.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of CenturyLink Arena

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation