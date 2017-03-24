Treefort 2017: Dedicated Servers, E&J Rock Spacebar 

click to enlarge
-
Ben Schultz
-
Dave Boutdy and Matt Dixon of Dedicated Servers.
Local hip-hop duo Dedicated Servers' set at Spacebar on Thursday, March 23 opened with the song "Dead or Dedicated." Dave Boutdy and Matt Dixon made it clear they fell in the latter category: The two MCs jumped and strutted around the small stage as they fired off smart, funny rhymes about video games, their friendship and shared love of Idaho. The Servers' set also featured a guest appearance by Leta Neustaedter, who sang the chorus on one song and rapped a surprising cover of Eminem's "Lose Yourself."
click to enlarge
-
Ben Schultz
-
MC Eleven of E&J.
E&J (aka local MC Eleven and DJ Jason D) followed with an equally strong set. Eleven's tough, steady flow and clever, observant rhymes rode atop Jason D's spare, booming beats. Their set featured songs from E&J's self-titled debut album (self-released, 2017), which was released that day on Bandcamp
. Eleven cut one of those songs short.
"That was just a teaser," he said. "Now I'm forcing you to go out and buy the free album."