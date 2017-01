Red Hands Black Feet

Boise band Red Hands Black Feet will appear again at Treefort Music Fest 2017.

Treefort Music Fest has released the names of an additional 105 acts set to perform at this year's festival in downtown Boise, slated for March 22-26.The announcement comes with a bump in the price of five-day passes, from $145 to $165. Following the next artist announcement, tickets will jump again to $185 each.Here's who's playing: