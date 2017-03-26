Treefort 2017: Jerkwadz, Western Daughter Play Album Release Shows 

click to enlarge Ben Schultz

The Jerkwadz at The Knitting Factory.

click to enlarge Ben Schultz

Western Daughter at BAMP.

Two Treefort sets for two local rock bands March 25 doubled as album release shows. First, veteran pop-punk trio The Jerkwadz celebrated the release of(self-released, 2017) with an assured, upbeat set at The Knitting Factory.Later that night, young emo group Western Daughter showed off its tuneful, sophisticated songwriting with an impressive, confident performance at the Boise All-Ages Movement Project. The band had officially released its sophomore album(Take This to Heart Records, 2017) on March 24.