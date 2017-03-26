Treefort 2017: Jerkwadz, Western Daughter Play Album Release Shows 

click to enlarge
-
Ben Schultz
-
The Jerkwadz at The Knitting Factory.
Two Treefort sets for two local rock bands March 25 doubled as album release shows. First, veteran pop-punk trio The Jerkwadz celebrated the release of For Love and Protest
(self-released, 2017) with an assured, upbeat set at The Knitting Factory.
click to enlarge
-
Ben Schultz
-
Western Daughter at BAMP.
Later that night, young emo group Western Daughter showed off its tuneful, sophisticated songwriting with an impressive, confident performance at the Boise All-Ages Movement Project. The band had officially released its sophomore album Driftwood Songs
(Take This to Heart Records, 2017) on March 24.