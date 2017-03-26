Treefort 2017: Jonathan Richman Says Bye-Bye Old World 

click to enlarge Ben Schultz

Tommy Larkins and Jonathan Richman

Armed only with a flamenco guitar and backed by drummer Tommy Larkins, punk forefather Jonathan Richman delivered a lively set March 25 at the Treefort main stage.Richman's set ignored chestnuts like The Modern Lovers' "Roadrunner" and "Pablo Picasso" in favor of quirky, offhandedly literate solo songs like "I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar" and the anti-nostalgia "Old World" (a rewrite of a Modern Lovers song)."I don't want to go back to 1960," Richman sang during the latter song. "I remember 1960."