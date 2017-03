click to enlarge Ben Schultz

Leafraker serenades the crowd at El Korah

Leafraker's set at the El Korah on Thursday, March 23 started with a soaring, heavy metal MIDI recording, which the Nampa-based rapper accompanied on melodica. The rest of the performance was equally idiosyncratic, with Leafraker crooning and spewing out chorus-free verses on tracks that would end just as they settled into a groove. He may not have been for all tastes, but no one could say he lacked talent.