Justin Trosper and Sara Lund of Nocturnal Habits.

Nocturnal Habits played an engrossing set March 25 at the Linen Building. The band's lineup featured two members of acclaimed Olympia, Wash.-based post-hardcore group Unwound: guitarist Justin Trosper and drummer Sara Lund.While Trosper and Lund's current group sounded mellower than their previous collaboration, their signature hypnotic drones and driving beats set the tone.