click to enlarge Ben Schultz

Mason Waters of Sly Moon Sutra

The sixth annual Treefort Music Fest kicked off on Wednesday, March 22 with a set by local fusion-hip-hop band Sly Moon Sutra at the El Korah Shrine. The group's slinky grooves and ominous, jazzy tunes got the festival off to a good start."This song doesn't have a name, so we just call it 'Word,'" said frontman Mason Waters near the end of the set. "So this next one is called 'Word.'"