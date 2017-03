click to enlarge Ben Schultz

Brian Mathusek of The Mutineers.

Portland, Ore.-based band The Mutineers played a raucous set March 23 at Pengilly's Saloon. Guitarist Brian Mathusek and drummer Merry Young blazed through songs that mixed country, blues, rockabilly and hard rock. Their set included the country-punk song "Tidal Wave," which urged poor people across the world to rise up against their oppressors."Don't forget: Nothing can stop our movement, baby," Mathusek said before the song.