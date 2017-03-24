Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
March 24, 2017 Music

Treefort 2017: The Soft White Sixties Play Festival for Third Time 

click to enlarge The Soft White Sixties score three in a row. - BEN SCHULTZ
  • Ben Schultz
  • The Soft White Sixties score three in a row.
The Soft White Sixties' sets at Treefort 2012 and Treefort 2015 were highlights of each year's festival. At the Linen Building on Wednesday, Mar. 22, the Los Angeles-based rock band delivered another slick, high-energy performance. The group's catchy riffs and funky grooves got the crowd dancing and clapping to the beat. When the Sixties covered David Bowie's "Suffragette City," audience members shouted "Hey man" loud enough that people on the second floor could hear them over the music.
