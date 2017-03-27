Treefort 2017: The Sun and the Mirror Debuts at Linen Building 

click to enlarge
-
Ben Schultz
-
The Sun and the Mirror at the Linen Building.
Local musician Reggie Gillman-Townley unveiled his expanded and re-branded project, The Sun and the Mirror
(formerly Darling Rollercoaster), at the Linen Building on March 26. Over the course of two long compositions, he and his bandmates created waves of feedback and hypnotic, somberly beautiful drones. The way in which the various instruments and voices ebbed, flowed and weaved together made this set a successful and promising debut.