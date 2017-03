click to enlarge Ben Schultz

Molly Sides of Thunderpussy

The late afternoon rain didn't stop Thunderpussy from delivering a swaggering, feisty set on the Treefort Music Festival main stage on Friday, March 24.Between Whitney Petty's fiery guitar solos, Molly Sides' sultry moans and the smooth but muscular rhythms of bassist Leah Julius and drummer Ruby Dunphy, the Seattle-based hard rock band sounded like The Donnas' craftier, cooler big sisters.