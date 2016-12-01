Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 23
December 01, 2016 Music

Treefort Makes First Artist Announcement for 2017 Festival 

- Wooden Indian Burial Ground will perform at Treefort Music Fest in 2017. - - COURTESY PHOTO
  Wooden Indian Burial Ground will perform at Treefort Music Fest in 2017.
More than three months before the 2017 Treefort Music Fest takes over downtown Boise March 22-26, event organizers have dropped their first artist announcement, which lists 75 bands, singer/songwriters and multimedia acts.

Highlights include Boise locals like Afrosonics, Eilen Jewell and Hillfolk Noir; Duck Club regulars like Wooden Indian Burial Ground; and big name acts STRFKR and The Bouncing Souls.

Along with the announcement comes a $20 bump in ticket prices for the spring festival. Starting today, five-day general admission passes are $165.

Treefort also released its 2017 festival teaser video:


Here's the full list:

