Treefort Makes First Artist Announcement for 2017 Festival 

Wooden Indian Burial Ground will perform at Treefort Music Fest in 2017.
More than three months before the 2017 Treefort Music Fest takes over downtown Boise March 22-26, event organizers have dropped their first artist announcement, which lists 75 bands, singer/songwriters and multimedia acts.
Highlights include Boise locals like Afrosonics, Eilen Jewell and Hillfolk Noir; Duck Club regulars like Wooden Indian Burial Ground; and big name acts STRFKR and The Bouncing Souls.
Along with the announcement comes a $20 bump in ticket prices for the spring festival. Starting today, five-day general admission passes are $165.
Treefort also released its 2017 festival teaser video: