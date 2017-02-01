Treefort Music Fest 2017 Launch Party, Feb. 4, The Basque Center 

The Shivas is one of those bands that sounds like it just stepped off the stage of The Ed Sullivan Show. Its roots are firmly planted in the rock 'n' roll of the '60s, complete with tinny vocals, mono guitars and a faraway feel.

This band hasn't been in cold storage for the past 50 years, though. Rather, The Shivas have been cutting piping hot albums since 2006 and touring the world—the band is currently on the road behind 2016 K Records release Better Off Dead.

Catch The Shivas in a special Boise performance, headlining the Treefort Music Fest 2017 Launch Party, playing alongside rocking Detroit punk band Tyvek and local favorites Hillfolk Noir and Foul Weather.

Let the countdown to Treefort begin.