Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
Last Issue

February 01, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Treefort Music Fest 2017 Launch Party, Feb. 4, The Basque Center 

By
listenhere_theshivas_courtesyband.jpg

Courtesy Band

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Treefort Launch Party 2017 @ Basque Center

    • Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. $5-$10
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

The Shivas is one of those bands that sounds like it just stepped off the stage of The Ed Sullivan Show. Its roots are firmly planted in the rock 'n' roll of the '60s, complete with tinny vocals, mono guitars and a faraway feel.

This band hasn't been in cold storage for the past 50 years, though. Rather, The Shivas have been cutting piping hot albums since 2006 and touring the world—the band is currently on the road behind 2016 K Records release Better Off Dead.

Catch The Shivas in a special Boise performance, headlining the Treefort Music Fest 2017 Launch Party, playing alongside rocking Detroit punk band Tyvek and local favorites Hillfolk Noir and Foul Weather.

Let the countdown to Treefort begin.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Basque Center

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    An Evening With Judy Collins @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$59.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • Martin Sexton @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • $25-$45
    • Buy from TicketWeb

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Mike Doughty: The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns @ The Olympic

    • Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m. $17 adv., $20 door
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation