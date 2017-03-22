Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
March 22, 2017 BW Picks » Find

Treefort Music Fest App 

By
find_treefortapp.jpg

In days past, music festival survival kits were more or less like those you'd bring on an afternoon hike: a few bottles of water, some candy bars, sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat. Today, music fest experiences are increasingly enhanced by technology, from wayfinding and online schedules to digital payment options and barcoded wrist bands.

The Treefort Music Fest app is the next step in the technological revolution. It lets users see lineups and schedules, hear music, stay abreast of the latest Treefort news and scope out happenings at ancillary forts.

In addition to the app's old-school uses, like tagging desired acts and events, this revamped version includes a festival map, information about the Treeline shuttle service via ValleyRide (wristband-holders ride for free) and a guide to using Boise GreenBike.

