Treefort Music Fest Issues Final Artist Announcement 

Y La Bamba will perform at Treefort Music Fest in 2017.
Treefort Music Fest has never been afraid to go big, and the latest artist announcement from the festival, released Thursday, shows it's growing bolder as it's growing older.
The announcement for the sixth annual concert series includes 236 acts, bringing the grand total of bands and solo performers set to play at Treefort to 491. Newcomers to the roster include Boise favorites Magic Sword and Hokum Hi-Flyers, and out-of-towners like Y La Bamba, Chastity Belt, Ecstatic Vision and Polyrhythmics.
The price of five-day passes to the festival, slated to take place Wednesday, March 22-Sunday, March 26, has increased to $185.