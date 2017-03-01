Treefort Warm-up Party: Country Lips, March 2, Record Exchange 

Back in the day, Seattle was a rough and rowdy port town filled with raucous Old West characters. Likewise, not so long ago, country music was a freewheeling celebration of hard drinking, hard loving and hard living. Seattle-based Country Lips is a testament to both traditions, with a rollicking, fun-loving approach to the genre, which has too often accumulated a patina of righteous sappiness in recent decades.

With Treefort Music Fest almost upon us (March 22-26), organizers are kickstarting the party Thursday, March 2 with a free in-store Record Exchange appearance by Country Lips. Show up at 5:30 p.m. with your 21+ ID and sip some complimentary suds from Payette Brewing Co. Five-day Treefort passes will be available for purchase, as will tickets for Country Lips' 7 p.m. gig at The Olympic, where the band will be joined by locals Curtis/Sutton and the Scavengers, who have a Saturday, March 25 date with Treefort.