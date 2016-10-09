Trump Debacle Splits Idaho Congressional Delegation 

Rep. Raul Labrador (upper left), Sen. Jim Risch (lower left), Sen. Mike Crapo (upper right) and Rep. Mike Simpson (lower right).
U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) pulled no punches Saturday, calling GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump's comments about his sexual encounters with women "disrespectful, profane and demeaning." Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) said Trump's comments were "deplorable" and a demonstration that Trump was "unfit to be president."
Crapo and Simpson joined an ever-growing number of Republican lawmakers, governors and former presidential candidates who are calling for voters to dump Trump—which they'll have the chance to do sooner than later, as more than a dozen states will have opened the polls for early voting this week. In Idaho, Canyon and Nez Perce counties will launch early voting this coming week, and Ada County will open the early voting process Monday, Oct. 17.
The latest in a long list of gaffes and scandals, the most recent debacle centers on a 2005 conversation the candidate had with a TV host. Unaware his microphone was hot, Trump bragged about using his celebrity to sexually assault a number of women, at one point saying fame enabled him to, “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”
Rather than denounce Trump's comments, Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) doubled down on his support for the former reality TV star with a campaign email to supporters Saturday: "Everything is on the line this Election Day," he wrote. "We cannot allow Hillary Clinton and her liberal agenda to win nationally or here in Idaho."
Meanwhile, staff members for Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said their boss was out of the country.
Making matters worse, still another audio recording of Trump was revealed Saturday in which the business tycoon told radio host Howard Stern in 2004 that his daughter Ivanka has "always been very voluptuous" and giving permission to the shock jock to call her a "piece of ass." He went on to talk about having sex with women who are menstruating and participating in group sex.
In a fish-in-a-barrel moment, the Oct. 8 broadcast of Saturday Night Live skewered the latest Trump obscenities.
