Trump Fragrances 

Ever wondered what President Donald Trump smells like? According to the "fragrance" portion of the Trump Organization's merchandise portfolio, the eau de toilette Success By Trump "captures the spirit of the driven man."

"The scent is an inspiring blend of fresh juniper and iced red currant, brushed with hints of coriander," the product site reads. "As it evolves, the mix of frozen ginger, fresh bamboo leaves and geranium [Editor's note: WTF?] emerge taking center stage, while a masculine combination of rich vetiver, tonka bean, birchwood and musk create a powerful presence throughout wear."

You, too, can smell like a combination of gin, sushi and a senior center rec room for only $37.49.

If you're looking for something more than simple success, spritz yourself in Empire By Trump, described as "the perfect accessory for the confident man determined to make his mark with passion, perseverance and drive." Its "bold notes of peppermint, spicy chai and a hint of apple demand attention." In other words, it smells like a bag of Christmas potpourri.

Empire also retails for $37.49, not that Trump gets any of the money. He's totally not involved in the Trump Organization anymore. Absolutely not. Not even a little.