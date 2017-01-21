BW at Trump's Inauguration: Some Peace, Some Protest 

click to enlarge Joint Congressional Inauguration Committee (Wikimedia Commons)

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States

Washington D.C. was a study in democracy on Jan. 20 as Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States. Though it was a peaceful transition of power, demonstrations erupted in pockets of Washington, both near to or far away from the celebratory inaugural festivities.One large group, congregating at the Friendship Archway near D.C.'s Chinatown, rallied under a campaign they simply called "NO!," chanting,"This fascist regime must be stopped before it starts."“Through staying in the streets and disrupting business as usual over the next few days and into the next week, we could together grow to million and bring into being a major political crisis, to which all the factions in the power structure would have to react,” read one of the group's fliers.While the group lived up to its message of disruption, other Washington visitors pushed back.“I think the protests are kind of useless,” said Ethan Lindsey, a student from Utah in Washington for the inauguration.“They even tried a recount, and it's not going to change our decision," he said. "They might not be happy with it, but other states are. I don't know, it's just a big mess.”Some of those troubled by what the Trump presidency might mean for minority groups worry that if left unopposed, the new administration could cause the LGBTQ community tangible setbacks.“I'm protesting for my own rights,” said Chloe Raton. “As a queer trans woman, I'm terrified by some of the things that have been said in this regime by Trump—by some of his cabinet members, by some of the people he's appointed, by his Vice President [Mike Pence].”Protests continued throughout the day and well into Friday night, with reports indicating Washington police arrested more than 200 demonstrators.