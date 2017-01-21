Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 11
Last Issue

January 21, 2017 News » Citydesk

BW at Trump's Inauguration: Some Peace, Some Protest 

By
click to enlarge Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States - JOINT CONGRESSIONAL INAUGURATION COMMITTEE (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
  • Joint Congressional Inauguration Committee (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States


Washington D.C. was a study in democracy on Jan. 20 as Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States. Though it was a peaceful transition of power, demonstrations erupted in pockets of Washington, both near to or far away from the celebratory inaugural festivities.

One large group, congregating at the Friendship Archway near D.C.'s Chinatown, rallied under a campaign they simply called "NO!," chanting,"This fascist regime must be stopped before it starts."

“Through staying in the streets and disrupting business as usual over the next few days and into the next week, we could together grow to million and bring into being a major political crisis, to which all the factions in the power structure would have to react,” read one of the group's fliers.

While the group lived up to its message of disruption, other Washington visitors pushed back.

“I think the protests are kind of useless,” said Ethan Lindsey, a student from Utah in Washington for the inauguration.

“They even tried a recount, and it's not going to change our decision," he said. "They might not be happy with it, but other states are. I don't know, it's just a big mess.”

Some of those troubled by what the Trump presidency might mean for minority groups worry that if left unopposed, the new administration could cause the LGBTQ community tangible setbacks.

“I'm protesting for my own rights,” said Chloe Raton. “As a queer trans woman, I'm terrified by some of the things that have been said in this regime by Trump—by some of his cabinet members, by some of the people he's appointed, by his Vice President [Mike Pence].”

Protests continued throughout the day and well into Friday night, with reports indicating Washington police arrested more than 200 demonstrators.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Idaho Rep. Heather Scott: 'My Apology Will Never Be Good Enough'

    Idaho Rep. Heather Scott: 'My Apology Will Never Be Good Enough'

    "It is obvious to me that my apology will never be good enough for the Speaker of the House," Rep. Heather Scott wrote on her Facebook page. "Is this a personal issue against me? Does he want to keep the headlines going?"
    • by George Prentice
    • Jan 22, 2017
  • Fugitive Arrested After Standoff at Boise Hotel

    Fugitive Arrested After Standoff at Boise Hotel

    Jacob Taylor, 35, was booked into the Ada County Jail on an outstanding IDOC warrant and was also charged with resisting and obstructing, and failure to appear. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 23, in Ada County Court.
    • by George Prentice
    • Jan 22, 2017
  • No Snowflakes at Women's March on Idaho

    No Snowflakes at Women's March on Idaho

    "I just want to be able to do what I want with my body, and I don't want a man to tell me what to do."
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Jan 21, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation