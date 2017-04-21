Trump Issues Disaster Declarations for 11 Southern Idaho Counties Ravaged By Winter Storms 

click to enlarge
President Donald Trump has signed formal proclamations
declaring 11 Idaho counties to be disaster areas. Federal funds will now be funneled to communities in Bingham, Cassia, Elmore, Franklin, Gooding, Jefferson, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Washington counties, which have been damaged by severe winter storms and related flooding from February 5 through March 3.
In March, the state of Idaho requested presidential disaster declarations for Ada, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington counties, which were hit with record-breaking snowfall between December 2016 and January, but the request was denied. The state is still appealing that decision.
As for Friday's declaration, Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter said, "It’s important to remember that areas of Idaho beyond these 11 counties also were impacted and now face the threat of serious flooding as a result of our heavy winter snowfall. This is great news, and there should be more to come.”