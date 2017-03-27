Search
March 27, 2017 News » National

Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Will Face Questions About Russian Contacts 

"Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials>"

click to enlarge Jared Kushner - TABERCIL / CREATIVE COMMONS 2.0
Donald Trump's son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner will appear before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the US election, the White House said Monday.

Kushner, 36, was Trump's main intermediary with foreign governments during the 2016 election campaign and now plays that role in the White House.

He arranged meetings between Trump and leaders from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

But it is his contacts with Russian officials that are now coming under the microscope, amid explosive allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

US intelligence has concluded that Russia launched a broad-ranging campaign designed to help Trump win the election.

"Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials," a White House official said.

"Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with Chairman Burr's committee, but has not yet received confirmation," the official said, referring to Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr chairs the Senate intelligence committee.


