Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
Turkey and Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips from Trader Joe's 

find_traderjoeschips_traderjoes.jpg

Courtesy Trader Joe's

$1.99, Trader Joe's

No other creature on earth but the human being could have thought up potato chips—slicing the tuber so fancifully, deep frying and dusting it with seasonings. No chimp, croc or bird could have conceived of such an elegant vessel for empty calories, salt and cholesterol.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Trader Joe's now offers the latest advancement in potato chip technology: Turkey and Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips. They're imbued with all the merits of TJ's other chips, like long-lasting freshness, a robust texture and pleasing crispiness; but they're also covered in authentic stuffing flavors like turmeric extract, celery, parsley, sage and thyme.

While they're not a 1:1 match for your grandma's stuffing recipe, they're a noble approximation and a fond reminder of the tastes and smells of Thanksgiving—and in a bag, to boot.

Death Week

Larry King Interviews…

