Turning the Page on 2016 is a Gift Itself 

It's hard not to agree 2016 has been the kind of year you're happy to consign to history and move on from. Between police shootings, terror attacks, the Zika virus scare, dire climate warnings, worsening conditions in Syria, and the shocks of Brexit and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States, we endured the almost weekly deaths of some of our most beloved cultural icons. As satirist John Oliver, of HBO's, put it in his Nov. 13 broadcast: "Fuck you 2016."

One solace may be that the final weeks of this, in Oliver's words, "uncommonly shitty year" include ample opportunities to circle with friends and family in a spirit of mutual appreciation and togetherness.

Of course, expressing love for one another in the form of gifts is a big part of the holiday season. As such, it's time once more for our annual Gift Guide. Inserted in this week's edition of Boise Weekly, you'll find 32 glossy pages of gift ideas from local merchants perfect for neighbors, co-workers, loved ones and anyone else whose sparkling personality landed them on your list this year.

In the waning days of a harrowing turn of the calendar such as this, it's more important than ever to give with your whole heart, not just your checkbook.

Speaking of which, we're closing in on Hungry Bowls at the Grove Plaza. Now in its 19th year, the event helps fill bellies as well as do a lot of good for those in the community struggling with food insecurity. Freelance writer Sami Edge profiled Hungry Bowls and its work on Page 16.

Of course, we couldn't avoid politics if we tried. On Page 6, Boise Weekly intern Alexandra Nelson delved into the funding disparity between Boise State University and the University of Idaho and, on Page 7, I took a look what might be the first U.S.-Canada trade dispute faced by Donald Trump when he is inaugurated in January 2017.

