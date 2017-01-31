Twenty-One Pilots x Mutemath = Magic 

Two artists + a wealth of creativity = Twenty-One Pilots.
In case you missed it, the members of bands Twenty-One Pilots and Mutemath put their brilliant heads together late last year for "TOP x MM: The Mutemath Sessions," a re-imagining of of five (already) kick-ass TOP tunes.
The collaboration resulted in the seemingly impossible: The songs are even kick-assier.
TOP returns to Boise for a sold-out show at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. If you don't have tickets, bummer. Let the video of "TOP x MM" below serve as a palliative and a painful reminder not to wait next time.
If you do have tickets, kudos. Enjoy the video knowing in a few short days, you and thousands of people like you will be seeing one the most innovative, interesting acts of the 21st century.
Regardless of where you'll be on Feb. 8, this video may restore your faith in... everything.