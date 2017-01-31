Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
Last Issue

January 31, 2017 Music

Video

Twenty-One Pilots x Mutemath = Magic 

By
click to enlarge Two artists + a wealth of creativity = Twenty-One Pilots. - CC-BY-SA-4.0 BY SRY85
  • CC-BY-SA-4.0 by sry85
  • Two artists + a wealth of creativity = Twenty-One Pilots.
In case you missed it, the members of bands Twenty-One Pilots and Mutemath put their brilliant heads together late last year for "TOP x MM: The Mutemath Sessions," a re-imagining of of five (already) kick-ass TOP tunes.

The collaboration resulted in the seemingly impossible: The songs are even kick-assier.

TOP returns to Boise for a sold-out show at Taco Bell Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8. If you don't have tickets, bummer. Let the video of "TOP x MM" below serve as a palliative and a painful reminder not to wait next time.

If you do have tickets, kudos. Enjoy the video knowing in a few short days, you and thousands of people like you will be seeing one the most innovative, interesting acts of the 21st century.

Regardless of where you'll be on Feb. 8, this video may restore your faith in... everything.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

The Peking Acrobats

Latest in Music

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    An Evening With Judy Collins @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Wed., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$59.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • Staff Pick
    Anti-Flag In-store @ The Record Exchange

    • Tue., Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    10th Annual Loaves and Fishes Gala @ The Grove Hotel

    • Sat., Feb. 4, 5-9:30 p.m. $150
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation