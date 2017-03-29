Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 29
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
Last Issue

March 29, 2017 Screen » Film

Video

Twice-Told Tales 

Analysts guess Beauty and the Beast might enter the uber-exclusive $1 billion club, usually reserved for avatars or stories from a galaxy far, far away.

By
Beauty and the Beast (left) has already raked in more than $500 million at the box office, putting it on pace to match the success of The Jungle Book (right), which made $967 million in 2016.

Walt Disney Studios

Beauty and the Beast (left) has already raked in more than $500 million at the box office, putting it on pace to match the success of The Jungle Book (right), which made $967 million in 2016.

Beauty and the Beast may not be the best Disney film ever made, but the fantastical box office success of the new, live action re-telling of the 1991 animated classic confirms the happy ending: Disney still rules the castle. Only in its second weekend, Beauty and the Beast's global box office receipts soared past the $500 million mark and some analysts guess it might enter the uber-exclusive $1 billion club, usually reserved for avatars or stories from a galaxy far, far away.

Disney's strategy of mining its animated library to recraft live action remakes has rekindled the studio's box office magic. For example, last year's The Jungle Book raked in $967 million at the global box office, and there are plenty more live action remakes in the pipeline. Reports are that the studio is already busy working on Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Snow White, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and even Dumbo.

The backstory of Beauty and the Beast can serve as a treasure map of Disney's rediscovered success. In the 1980s, the Mouse House had fallen on rough times. Disney classics of the 1940s and '50s (Snow White, Pinocchio, Bambi, Lady and the Tramp) were distant memories and some of the studio's newer animated features (The Black Cauldron, The Great Mouse Detective) were box office duds. Then cameThe Little Mermaid in 1989 and, more significantly, Beauty and the Beast in 1991, launching what many considered to be the so-called "Disney Renaissance." Beauty and the Beast was a huge hit with audiences and went on to make motion picture history when it became the first animated film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar (Disney's Up and Toy Story 3 have since been the only other Best Picture nominees).

The success of Beauty and the Beast inspired Disney executives to try something new: Broadway. Beauty and the Beast was Disney's first fully realized stage musical, opening in New York City in 1994 and continuing to run for 5,461 performances, making it the 10th most successful Broadway production in history. There have since been other stage adaptations of Disney classics (The Lion King, Tarzan, Aladdin), but it was Beauty and the Beast that sparked the notion of reimagining the animated films with live actors.

Success begat success. Some of the planet's best songwriters began writing Disney musicals: Elton John, Randy Newman and Phil Collins all won Oscars for writing scores for Disney. Some of Hollywood's A-list talent was anxious to lend voice to Disney characters, including Billy Crystal, Tom Hanks, Kevin Kline, Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Emma Thompson, Robin Williams and Oprah Winfrey.

Disney's theme parks were reimagined, too, with greater emphasis on characters from the "Disney Renaissance." When the company's motion picture division began a new era of live action remakes, beginning with 2010's Alice in Wonderland, starring Johnny Depp, Disney was back on top again.

As if that wasn't proof enough of the beauty and beastly power of Disney's newest box office hit, look no further than the New York Stock Exchange, where Disney shares this week topped out at $112. That's a stunning $90 per share jump since 2012 and a massive $111 per share jump since 1985.

Uncle Walt would be proud.

Now Playing

Morning
11:00 AM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
11:15 AM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
11:25 AM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
11:30 AM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
11:45 AM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
11:45 AM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
11:50 AM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
11:50 AM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...

Afternoon
12:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
12:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
12:00 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
12:15 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
12:20 PM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
12:30 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
12:40 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
12:45 PM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
1:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
1:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
1:05 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
1:10 PM Village Cinema
The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
1:45 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
2:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
2:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
2:00 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
2:05 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
2:30 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
2:35 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
2:40 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
2:45 PM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
3:00 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
3:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
3:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
3:00 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
3:10 PM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
3:25 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
3:30 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
3:35 PM Village Cinema
The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
3:40 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
3:45 PM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
3:50 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast: An IMAX 3D Experience Buy tickets...
4:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
4:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
4:15 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
4:15 PM Magic Lantern Cinemas
100 E. 2nd St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
4:25 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
4:35 PM Village Cinema
The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
4:45 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
4:45 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
5:00 PM Big Wood 4
801 N. Main Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
5:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
5:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
5:45 PM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
5:45 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
6:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
6:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
6:00 PM Bonner Mall Cinemas
300 Bonner Mall Way, #3087 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
6:05 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
6:10 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
6:30 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
6:30 PM Big Wood 4
801 N. Main Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
6:35 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
6:45 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:00 PM Village Cinema
The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:00 PM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:00 PM Take One Cinema
650 West 8 South 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:00 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:00 PM Magic Lantern Cinemas
100 E. 2nd St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
7:20 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
7:25 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
7:30 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
7:30 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
8:00 PM Village Cinema
The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
8:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
8:00 PM Big Wood 4
801 N. Main Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
8:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
8:30 PM Terrace Drive-In
3071 S Lake Ave 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
8:45 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
8:50 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
9:00 PM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
9:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
9:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
9:10 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
9:20 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
9:30 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
9:35 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
9:40 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
9:45 PM The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario
477 SE 13th Street 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
10:00 PM Edwards Nampa Gateway Stadium 12
1232 N. Galleria Dr. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
10:00 PM Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9
760 Broad St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
10:00 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
10:15 PM Majestic Cinemas-Meridian
2140 E. Cinema Drive 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
10:20 PM Village Cinema
The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave. 		Beauty and the Beast Buy tickets...
10:25 PM Edwards Boise Stadium 21 with IMAX
7701 W. Overland Road 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
10:30 PM Edwards Nampa Spectrum Stadium 14
2001 N. Cassia St. 		Beauty and the Beast 3D Buy tickets...
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

More Film »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by George Prentice

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Film

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    BPL Movie Night: Moonlight @ Boise Public Library Hayes Auditorium

    • Thu., March 30, 6:30 p.m. FREE

  • Members Pick User Submitted
    Blue Gold: American Jeans Documentary Premiere @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Thu., March 30, 7 p.m. FREE
    • 1 going/interested

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    LUNAFEST Boise @ The Flicks

    • Sat., April 1, 12:30-2 p.m. $20
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation