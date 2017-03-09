Twin Falls Charter School Teacher Resigns After Alleged Mouth-Taping Incident 

click to enlarge
A Twin Falls area charter school teacher has resigned three weeks after parents heard about an incident in which the educator allegedly taped students' mouths shut.
The Twin Falls Times-News reports
Gary Moon, administrator of the Xavier Charter School
—a public, tuition-free charter offering K-12 classes—released a statement Thursday regarding the incident, which allegedly occurred in a second-grade classroom:
“The administration immediately began an investigation into the allegations. The teacher in question has since resigned from the school and the board of directors has accepted that individual’s resignation.”
School officials said a substitute teacher has taken over the second-grade class. The teacher involved in the alleged incident has not been publicly identified.
KMVT-TV first reported
on the incident in mid-February. At the time, Moon said school officials had been alerted of the incident on Feb. 16.