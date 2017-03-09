Search
March 09, 2017
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
March 09, 2017 News » Citydesk

Twin Falls Charter School Teacher Resigns After Alleged Mouth-Taping Incident 

Xavier Charter School
  • Google Screenshot
  • Xavier Charter School
A Twin Falls area charter school teacher has resigned three weeks after parents heard about an incident in which the educator allegedly taped students' mouths shut.

The Twin Falls Times-News reports Gary Moon, administrator of the Xavier Charter School—a public, tuition-free charter offering K-12 classes—released a statement Thursday regarding the incident, which allegedly occurred in a second-grade classroom:
“The administration immediately began an investigation into the allegations. The teacher in question has since resigned from the school and the board of directors has accepted that individual’s resignation.”
School officials said a substitute teacher has taken over the second-grade class. The teacher involved in the alleged incident has not been publicly identified.

KMVT-TV first reported on the incident in mid-February. At the time, Moon said school officials had been alerted of the incident on Feb. 16.
Latest in Citydesk

  • Headlines for March 9, 2017: What to Know

    Headlines for March 9, 2017: What to Know

    Introducing the Nike Pro Hijab, A Boise hero returns home, another armed robbery in Boise, trying to snuff the Crouch fireworks problem and Boise State has hoop dreams.
    • by George Prentice and Zach Hagadone
    • Mar 9, 2017
  • University of Idaho Researcher: 84 Percent of Nation's Wildfires Caused by Humans

    University of Idaho Researcher: 84 Percent of Nation's Wildfires Caused by Humans

    “These human-caused fires are [changing] the landscape and occurring at a time of year when we shouldn’t have much fire disturbance.”
    • by Brooklyn Riepma
    • Mar 8, 2017
  • Headlines for March 8, 2017: What to Know

    Headlines for March 8, 2017: What to Know

    A Day Without A Woman, Purple Sage Farms makes a comeback after winter storm damage, Dietrich confronts the aftermath of its high-profile locker room assault case, Idaho Republicans join Dems to defeat a guns-in-school bill and the Idaho Black History Museum delves into the legacy of James Baldwin
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Mar 8, 2017
  • More »
