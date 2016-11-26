Times-News: Twin Falls Crisis Center Opens Amid Stressful Holiday Season 

click to enlarge
A new behavioral health crisis center in Twin Falls has swung open its doors, the Twin Falls Times-News reports
.
The center provides patient evaluation; crisis intervention services, including up to 23 hours and 59 minutes of treatment during an episode; and referrals to those with acute behavioral health issues.
According to South Central Public Health District spokesman Jeff Pierson, the timing of the crisis center couldn't be better, as the stresses of the holiday season can exacerbate behavioral and mental health issues.
"The holiday season is when we start to see people having crises, whether people are having depression alone or because of a family fight," he told the Times-News
.
The center is one of several that have cropped up across the Gem State in recent years, as legislators have directed state and justice reinvestment grant dollars to open and staff them. Other facilities are in Idaho Falls
and Coeur d'Alene
. A fourth facility in Boise is forthcoming, according to the Times-News
.