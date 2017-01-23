Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 11
Last Issue

January 23, 2017 News » Citydesk

Two Idaho Surgeons Perform Amputation Inside Truck Cab, Saving Driver's Life 

By
click to enlarge SKEEZE PIXABAY CREATIVE COMMONS 1.0
Even though Drs. Edward DeTar and Marcus Torgenson said they've performed more than 1,200 previous leg amputations, performing the procedure inside the cab of a semi-truck on Interstate 90 proved to be their greatest challenge to-date. Now the northern Idaho surgeons are sharing details on one of their most unique medical emergencies.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that in the midst of a major snow/ice blitz that swept across Washington and the Idaho panhandle on Jan. 19, one pile-up on I-90 involved Aleksey Tikhonov, 54, a trucker from Soap Lake, Wash., who was trapped when the crash sent logs and debris onto his right leg. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they made a quick call to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene.

DeTar and Togenson said they, along with a nurse and anesthesiologist, rushed to the scene and quickly concluded an amputation was the only solution to keep Tikhonov alive. The surgeons said a similar surgery in a hospital ER might have taken up to an hour, but in the cramped bed of the semi, the amputation took about 10 minutes.

Tikhonov was quickly prepped and transported to Kootenai Health, where he is listed in fair condition.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of Kootenai Health

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • Video: Teton County Sheriff Investigating Altercation at Driggs Women's March

    Video: Teton County Sheriff Investigating Altercation at Driggs Women's March

    KIFI-TV obtained a cellphone video from a viewer, capturing much of the incident, which included the driver of the truck pushing a protester—prompting more yelling from the marchers—and ultimately taking a swing at someone in the crowd.
    • by George Prentice
    • Jan 23, 2017
  • Idaho Rep. Heather Scott: 'My Apology Will Never Be Good Enough'

    Idaho Rep. Heather Scott: 'My Apology Will Never Be Good Enough'

    "It is obvious to me that my apology will never be good enough for the Speaker of the House," Rep. Heather Scott wrote on her Facebook page. "Is this a personal issue against me? Does he want to keep the headlines going?"
    • by George Prentice
    • Jan 22, 2017
  • Fugitive Arrested After Standoff at Boise Hotel

    Fugitive Arrested After Standoff at Boise Hotel

    Jacob Taylor, 35, was booked into the Ada County Jail on an outstanding IDOC warrant and was also charged with resisting and obstructing, and failure to appear. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Jan. 23, in Ada County Court.
    • by George Prentice
    • Jan 22, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation