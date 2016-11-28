Two Law Enforcement Officers Charged in Separate Incidents; One Jailed, Released And Already Gone From His Department 

click to enlarge
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Mark Furniss, 46, is charged with grand theft.
Two Idaho law enforcers—one current and the other a recently resigned police officer—are accused of running afoul of the law they swore to protect.
A statement from the Boise Police Department confirmed Mark Furniss, a nine-year veteran of the department, resigned from his position during an investigation into alleged theft. Furniss, 46, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged, along with his 40-year-old wife, Sara, with felony counts of grand theft.
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Sara Furniss, 40, is charged with grand theft.
The investigation reportedly looked into Furniss's role as president of Lodge No. 11 of the Fraternal Order of Police in the Treasure Valley after discrepancies were found in the financial records of the lodge. The investigation, which was ultimately turned over to the Nampa Police Department to avoid any conflicts of interest, led to the arrest of Furniss and his wife. After being booked into the Ada County Jail, the pair bonded out and await a Monday, Dec. 5 court appearance.
Meanwhile, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is being asked why a Post Falls police officer, accused of excessive DUI after her Jeep ran off the road into a ditch, wasn't taken to jail. Officials with the sheriff's office told KREM-TV
that DUIs were reviewed on a "case by case" basis. Officer Brenda Knight was cited for excessive DUI on Nov. 19. She was off duty at the time. Court records indicated Knight had a blood alcohol level three times above the legal limit.
"The investigating Deputy had no reason to believe that Officer Brenda Knight will fail to appear in court nor did he in any way considered her flight risk,” read a statement from the sheriff's office.
If convicted, Knight could face up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.