December 03, 2016 News » Citydesk

U of I Fraternity Suspension for Drug Use, Hazing Extended 

The U of I extended its suspension of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.


The University of Idaho announced late Friday it would extend its suspension of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity through the remainder of the 2016-2017 academic year.

In October, U of I officials launched an investigation into the fraternity for "inconsistent behavior." On Dec. 1, officials stated they found members of Delta Sigma Phi had "engaged in activities in violation of university policies on hazing, drug use and alcohol consumption." While suspended, the fraternity is prohibited from participating in university activities, and freshmen are not permitted to live in the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house (any freshmen living there have been relocated to on-campus residence halls).

"Our Greek system is an important part of student life at U of I, but we will not allow behavior that violates policy, and our primary mission of education in a safe student environment," said U of I Dean of Students Blaine Eckles in a statement released by the university.

The national office of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity stated it cooperated with the investigation, agreed with its findings and would not condone such behavior. Members of Delta Sigma Phi must participate in drug and alcohol programs before reinstatement will be considered.


