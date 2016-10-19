Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
October 19, 2016 News » Citydesk

U of I: No More Trapping, Euthanizing Animals Until Plan is in Place 

click to enlarge 123RF
  • 123RF


The University of Idaho is out of the business of trapping and/or euthanizing animals on its campus, at least until it has created a new animal control plan. That was the message to the university's faculty senate late Tuesday from the U of I's Vice President of Infrastructure Dan Ewart.

In late August, U of I officials confirmed seven feral cats had been trapped and put down by "the University's veterinarian via American Veterinary Medical Association standards." U of I said it had permission, but both the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the city of Moscow denied giving the go-ahead. It was later learned that the university had built its own gas chamber to euthanize the animals. A review of university documents also revealed that at least eight stray cats and a raccoon had been gassed in the chamber.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that Ewart told the U of I faculty senate Tuesday, "we do have a responsibility to do a better job with this going forward," adding that a task force has submitted no fewer than 13 recommendations regarding the issue to University President Dr. Chuck Staben.

"We definitely need to make sure the local regulatory agencies are consulted more frequently on issues that we're having—much more proactively on issues that we're having—and to make sure we're following all municipal codes," Ewart said.
