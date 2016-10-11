U of I Suspends Fraternity, Launches Investigation into 'Inconsistent Behavior' 

click to enlarge
The University of Idaho announced Tuesday it was suspending the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity from all university activities, "pending the conclusion of an investigation and review process."
University officials said they had been "made aware of allegations that one member of our fraternity and sorority life system—Delta Sigma Phi—has engaged in behavior that is inconsistent with its own national charter as well as the university's policies and expectations for conduct on our campus."
In the Tuesday announcement, university officials wrote, "The well-being of our students comes first at the University of Idaho. A thorough investigation and review of the alleged behavior is underway and, if the allegations are confirmed, appropriate actions will be taken to ensure the safety of our students and to strengthen our fraternity and sorority community."
It's not the first time the fraternity has been under scrutiny. In December 2004
, U of I restricted Delta Sigma Phi from having alcohol on its property until 2006. Members of the fraternity were also ordered to participate in an alcohol education program.