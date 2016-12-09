Uber to Begin Service From Boise to Local Winter Recreation Areas 

click to enlarge
An Uber service launched Friday is taking Boiseans someplace at once new and familiar: the ski hill.
UberSKI
allows users of the rideshare app to book rides to Bogus Basin through the winter season for an additional $3 pickup fee on top of Uber rates.
According to the company, participating UberSKI vehicles will have room for four passengers, skis, snowboards and other gear. To use the service, Uber clients may select "uberSKI" in the app after entering the destination of a winter recreation area.
The nationwide program is set to run through Friday, March 31, 2017, though, according to Uber representative Nathan Hambley, the end date is contingent on local conditions at recreation areas like Bogus Basin.
Hambley said there should be no shortage of drivers to meet demand for the service.
"Riders can be assured we have a healthy supply of interested driver partners at launch. And if demand increases, the number of drivers will likely go up accordingly," he wrote in an email.
Regionally, the service is available throughout Idaho, including Boise and Sun Valley; Glacier, Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell and Missoula, Mont.; and Park City, Utah.