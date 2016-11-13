Ugliness 101 at Two Northwest Universities 

click to enlarge
John Kraus, via Facebook
Washington State University student John Kraus posted pictures of his vehicle on his Facebook page.
Messages of hate have reared up on the campuses of two northwest public universities.
In Pullman, Wash., Washington State University student John Kraus found his car covered in painted messages of "Die Fag," "Fag," Go 2 Hell" and "Faggo!"
Kraus said it's not the first time he's been victimized, but told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News
that he believed the most recent incident was tied to the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Trump's candidacy was typified by racist, misogynistic, xenophobic and homophobic remarks.
"I think it’s happening because he was elected and all those people are thinking it’s validation to discriminate against those people because the man in our highest elected office said those things," said Kraus.
Kraus posted Images of his vehicle online, via Facebook.
Fellow student James Allsup, president of the Washington State College Republicans, challenged the "authenticity" of the vandalism, writing on Facebook, “Well well well, what do we have here. Someone upset about Trump’s blowout victory is desperate to make themselves a victim an falsifies a hate crime. Anybody surprised?”
Allsup deleted the Facebook post later, but not before it had gone viral.
click to enlarge
Meanwhile in Eugene, Ore., the police chief at the University of Oregon said he has increased patrols and conducted campus safety walks, telling The Oregonian
, "I have talked to many students and they are concerned about their safety."
Chief Mathew Carmichael's comments come fewer than two weeks after a U of O law professor made the choice to dress in blackface
for Halloween and reports of other people wearing blackface on campus.
"In light of the election results and the most recent blackface students, our students of color need to know they are not alone," Nike Greene, parent of a U of O student, told The Oregonian
. "The university needs to know that they must aggressively continue to demonstrate, implement and model a safe climate."
The events triggered a Nov. 11 rally on campus, led by black student leaders at the university, according to The Oregonian.
"Many of us feel like mourning, and [we] feel hopeless and burned out," student Ashley Campbell told hundreds of students and faculty gathered Friday's on-campus rally.