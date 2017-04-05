Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
April 05, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

Uli Westphal Artist Talk 

Food for thought.

Uli Westphal

When Ming Studios opened in May 2014, its first solo exhibition featured German artist Uli Westphal. His collection of work, Cornucopia, showcased sculpture, installation and digital prints that juxtaposed natural biodiversity with industrial food production.

In the intervening years, Westphal has taken his art to 11 countries. He will return to Ming on Friday, April 7 to talk about his past and current work, and share experiences working in the field.

During his four-week residency at Ming in 2014, Westphal built a large-scale, three-dimensional red barn and silo symbolizing an "iconic image of the small American family farm," which is used "regardless of the actual production place and methods." The piece was permanently installed at Peacefully Belly Farm in the Boise Foothills.

