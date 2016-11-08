Unwind After Casting Your Vote With These Boise Election Parties and Specials 

click to enlarge
-
Harrison Berry
-
Unwind after casting your vote.
After a contentious election season—calling it an "election year" is kind of an understatement—Boiseans will be torn between the urge to curl up in bed for a good cry or join the home team for drinks and company. Here's our list of what's going on around town on Election Day:
Capitol Cellars
Drop in for specials like the Re-Elect Reuben for $11 and potato croquettes for $8. For dinner, $2 off petite and grande cuts of the Senator's Prime Rib dinner and 25 percent off all Idaho wines by the bottle.
7 a.m.-9 p.m. FREE. Capitol Cellars, 110 S. Fifth St., Boise.
Guru Donuts
From 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at Guru's new location in the Idanha Building, get 25 percent off your purchase Nov. 8 if you wear your "I Voted" sticker.
7 a.m.-4 p.m. FREE. Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Boise.
Liquid
Get your giggles on at the popular local comedy club with Dr. Haas' 10 Minute Showcase as he talks "life and whatnot" with Sophie Hughes and Eli Nary while the election unfolds in the background.
8-10 p.m. FREE. Liquid, 405 S. Eighth St., Boise.
Rediscovered Bookshop
All day at this Best of Boise-winning bookstore, show up with your "I Voted" sticker for 20 percent off a single item.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. FREE. Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St., Boise.
The Balcony Club
Join Minerva Jayne for election night bingo and prizes. There will be appetizers, drinks, trivia and more. There will be special prizes for those wearing the best pantsuit or sporting the most brazen comb-over.
8 p.m. FREE. The Balcony Club, 150 N. Eighth St., Set. 226, Boise.
Taphouse
The sad truth is, a lot of people aren't going to be happy with the outcome of this election. It's hard to be in a bad mood at Taphouse, however, which is hosting an election results watch party.
7-11 p.m. FREE. Taphouse, 760 W. Main St., Boise.
Double Tap Pub
Duck into Double Tap Pub for Election Day specials like $2 wine, wells, cocktails, shots and 28 beers on tap. There, the only contest on TV will be the sports.
11 a.m.-midnight. FREE. 409 S. Eighth St., Boise.
Lucky Dog Tavern
Head to the West End for the Red, White & Blue Election Party, packed with karaoke; specials; and red, white and blue drinks.
7 p.m.-2 a.m. FREE. 2223 W. Fairview Ave., Boise.
Idaho Democratic Party at The Grove Hotel
If you swing blue, The Grove Hotel is hosting the Idaho Dems. Watch the election results roll in with Democratic candidates from Ada County and beyond starting at 7 p.m. Be sure to RSVP
first.
7-11:30 p.m. FREE. The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
IDGOP Election Night Celebration at The Riverside Hotel
Gem State Republicans, including Russ Fulcher and Curt McKenzie, will be hosting their watch party this year at The Riverside Hotel. There will be a no-host bar, campaign representatives and more.
8-11 p.m. FREE. The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
Boise First Congregational United Church of Christ
The Election Night Interfaith Reflection on Loving Kindness, hosted by the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple at Boise First Congregational United Church of Christ, is for voters who are just plain over it. Join them for an hour of reflection and take a break from the crush of Election Day.
7-8 p.m. FREE. Boise First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2201 Woodlawn Ave., Boise.
Parilla Grill
Roll into the North End eatery with your "I Voted" sticker for a free beer and watch Richard Pryor's Brewster Millions
on the tube.
7 p.m. FREE. Parilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise.
Bittercreek Ale House
Show up wearing your "I Voted" sticker and get one free local beer.
11 a.m.-1 a.m. FREE. Bittercreek Ale House, 246 N. Eighth St., Boise.
Cloud 9
Prove you voted and get $1 off all pints all day long. Plus grab some Election Day grub with specials including "Election Day" New England Clam Chowder, "All American" Club Sandwich, "Patriotic" Apple Pie and "Campaign" Creole Shrimp and Grits.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. FREE. Cloud 9 Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise.
Bier:Thirty
Get a free pint with your "I Voted" sticker. Even better, they'll be showing the election results on TV.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. FREE. Bier:Thirty, 3073 S. Bown Way, Boise.
Payette Brewing Co.
Buy one beer get another free with your "I Voted" sticker.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. FREE. Payette Brewing Co., 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise.
Boise Brewing Co.
Show off your civic pride via "I Voted" sticker and get a free 4-ounce Boise Brewing beer.
Noon-10 p.m. FREE. Boise Brewing Co., 521 W. Broad St., Boise.
Jordan Ballroom, Boise State University
Kick back with the Broncos for an election watch party on two enormous televisions, hosted by the Boise State School of Public Service.
5-10 p.m. FREE. Jordan Ballroom, Boise State University Student Union, 1700 University Drive, Boise.