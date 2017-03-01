Urinetown: The Musical 

"The oppressed masses huddle in line at the poorest, filthiest urinal in town." That's how Wikipedia set the scene for the bladder-centric comedy musical and social satire, Urinetown. The show, which got picked up for Broadway within a year of premiering at the New York Fringe Festival, explores the themes of oppression in a town where citizens must pay a strict tax to go to the bathroom. In a parody of revolution-themed musicals like Les Miserables, an unexpected love affair paves the way for a "pee-for-free" revolt. The show ended up running for three years on Broadway and won two Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score.

See the Boise State Theater Department's rendition this week.