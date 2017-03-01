Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
March 01, 2017 Arts & Culture » Stage

Urinetown: The Musical 

The show explores the themes of oppression in a town where citizens must pay a strict tax to go to the bathroom.

Oppression and a "pee-for-free" revolution.

Oppression and a "pee-for-free" revolution.

Related Events

    Urinetown, The Musical @ Boise State Special Events Center

    • Thu., March 2, 7:30 p.m., Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m., Sat., March 4, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., March 5, 2-4:30 p.m. $15-$18
"The oppressed masses huddle in line at the poorest, filthiest urinal in town." That's how Wikipedia set the scene for the bladder-centric comedy musical and social satire, Urinetown. The show, which got picked up for Broadway within a year of premiering at the New York Fringe Festival, explores the themes of oppression in a town where citizens must pay a strict tax to go to the bathroom. In a parody of revolution-themed musicals like Les Miserables, an unexpected love affair paves the way for a "pee-for-free" revolt. The show ended up running for three years on Broadway and won two Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score.

See the Boise State Theater Department's rendition this week.

