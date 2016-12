click to enlarge Credit: Morton County Sheriff's Office

Aerial photo of Highway 1806 and County Road 134 near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

The US Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday announced it would deny plans for a controversial oil pipeline crossing in North Dakota, a major victory for Native Americans and environmentalists who had staged weeks of protests.

The pipeline had been set to cross under the Missouri River and man-made Lake Oahe, which are drinking water sources for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

"It's clear that there's more work to do," Jo-Ellen Darcy, the US Army's assistant secretary for civil works, said in a statement.

"The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing."