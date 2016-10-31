U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson Appoints Three Assistants to Oversee Election Day Complaints of Fraud, Abuse 

can be reached by phone: AUSA Patricco at 208-334-9118 in Boise; AUSA Haycock at 208-251-0589 in Pocatello; and 208-676-7346 in Coeur d’Alene for AUSA Cook.



However, complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported first to local police authorities by calling 911.

With just eight days left in this bruising election season, U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson today announced U.S. Attorneys Nancy Cook, Jack Haycock and Ray Patricco will be responsible for overseeing complaints of alleged election fraud and abuses of voting rights in Idaho as part of the U.S. Justice Department's nationwide Election Day Program.“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted," wrote Olson in an announcement. "The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process.”Federal law protects against the crimes of intimidating or bribing voters, buying or selling votes, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes or marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. Further, federal law protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice."The franchise is the cornerstone of American democracy," wrote Olson.Cook, Haycock and Patricco will be on duty while the polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 8, and they